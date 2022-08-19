Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Looks Silly Covering Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs can’t catch a break or his assignment on defense.
It’s been a rough stretch of training camps for Trevon, who’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons this offseason.
Diggs was back on the grill Thursday after Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen nabbed an easy touchdown from Justin Herbert. Based on the footage, the ball had floated in enough proximity for Diggs to cleanly intercept it … if the first team All-Pro CB’s back wasn’t facing the wrong direction.
As Herbert rolled out to his right to avoid the pressure, Allen dragged along the goal line and simply stopped to mix up Diggs coverage.
Diggs’ fans and trolls couldn’t believe the effortless Chargers TD.
TREVON DIGGS DEACTIVATES TWITTER ACCOUNT AFTER VIDEOS OF HIM GETTING TORCHED AT TRAINING CAMP GO VIRAL
From joint sessions to Cowboys-only practices, Diggs has repeatedly been burned on the field. The surge of online critics that reacted to Diggs’ blown coverage pushed the player to disable his Twitter account.
Despite recording double-digit interceptions (11) and being named an NFC Pro-Bowl pick in 2021, the CB struggled with surrendering big gains to opposing receivers in between his takeaways.
As receiving talent in the NFC East steadily improves — courtesy of guys like Washington’s Terry McLaurin and Philadelphia’s Devonta Smith — Diggs expects to be tested as a truly elite corner or one-hit-wonder.
Wake up, Trevon!
