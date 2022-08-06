Trevon Diggs Deactivates Twitter Account After Videos Of Him Getting Torched At Training Camp Go Viral

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a rough week at training camp this week. Such a rough week that he decided to deactivate his Twitter account.

Trevon Diggs has deleted his Twitter account after multiple videos of him getting burned at Cowboys camp were shared today… 😅 pic.twitter.com/YN16lWvgeV — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) August 5, 2022

Diggs was selected to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team AP All-Pro last season. But a couple viral videos of Diggs getting torched led to his unplanned social media break.

The first video to get Twitter’s attention shows Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb blowing past Diggs.

No big deal, Lamb does that to corners all around the NFL. He’s a Pro Bowler in his own right who is coming off of an 1100 yard season.

Not the kind of attention Diggs was hoping for

If that was the only video to make the rounds, Diggs would probably still be on Twitter. The next video is likely what had him decide to deactivate his account.

The next video shows Diggs get torched by Simi Fehoko. Who? I have no idea. It looks like he was active for just five games last season for Dallas and has zero catches in the NFL.

Trevon Diggs getting torched by Simi Fehoko (who?) 😭 this y’all elite corner? pic.twitter.com/zx9CmaAldN — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 5, 2022

Despite the viral videos of Diggs getting embarrassed and his decision to take a break from Twitter, he’s having a good training camp. This according to Calvin Watkins, who covers the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News.

Watkins tweeted out some support for Diggs.

Lot of hate on these Twitter streets late yesterday after watching Trevon Diggs get beat a few times. It’s football. It happens. He’s having a good camp. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 5, 2022

What Watkins is saying might be true, but so is the fact that people love to hate on the Cowboys. That’s never going to change. Hating on the Cowboys is part of the fun of an NFL season.

Diggs has proven through his first two seasons that he’s an all-or-nothing corner. He gives up big plays, but he also finds a way to be in the right place at the right time.

It’s going to be a long season in Dallas for Diggs. He hasn’t seen the last of this Simi Fehoko clip and we haven’t seen the last of the back of his jersey.