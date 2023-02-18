Dale Earnhardt Died 22 Years Ago Today, And He Was Everything Great About NASCAR

Videos by OutKick

Dale Earnhardt, arguably NASCAR’s greatest racer and inarguably the sport’s biggest icon, died 22 years ago today.

Yep. Hard to believe, but it’s been over two decades since The Intimidator wrecked coming off Turn 4 on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was just 49.

He finished his Hall of Fame career with 76 wins, seven NASCAR championships, and, of course, the one Daytona 500 in 1998. Earnhardt’s death was the news for weeks, transcended the sport, and marked a turning point for NASCAR safety protocols.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but Dale wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of the HANS (Head and Neck Support) device back then. It was optional when Earnhardt died at Daytona. By the end of the year, it was mandatory.

It’s been 22 years, so we’ve all seen the replay by now.

It was FOX’s first season broadcasting NASCAR, and Darrell Waltrip’s first real stint in the booth. DW and Earnhardt were rivals on the track, but close friends off of it.

In fact, when I spoke to Waltrip a few years ago, he said he spoke to Dale just hours before the race.

“He said, ‘I’ve got it all DW — my family, my company, DEI (Dale Earnhardt Inc.) is doing great — I’ve got it all,” Waltrip said. “He told me he’d never been so happy.”

I was just 7 when Earnhardt died, so I obviously don’t remember much. In fact, I grew up a Jeff Gordon fan, so I spent my early days rooting against him! Shameful, I know.

But I’ve also covered the last seven Daytona 500s, and I can tell you, everyone is an Earnhardt fan today. Wanna know the most popular shirt/flag/hat/body paint you see in the infield at Daytona International Speedway every single year?

Yeah, it’s the black No. 3. And it ain’t close.

Although the Lets Go Brandon flags have certainly given Dale a run for his money in recent years, but that’s for another time!

Anyway, all that to say Dale Earnhardt was and is a legend and we shouldn’t let one year go by without remembering him. So, let’s get our Daytona 500 weekend started with some iconic Dale videos and pictures.

Feel free to crack a beer while browsing. I know Earnhardt would!

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt through the years

Dale Earnhardt is still everything right about NASCAR.

Today marks 25 years since Dale Earnhardt won the Daytona 500. In this addition of You Kids Don’t Know, we tell you some stories from that day that you might have forgotten or never knew. pic.twitter.com/X3gsO66nnE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 15, 2023

25 YEARS AGO TODAY, Dale Earnhardt finally won the Daytona 500…



and every member of every crew went out to congratulate him. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/DEanO9Fv8j — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 15, 2023

Dale Earnhardt and Neil Bonnett go fishing in this clip from 1992. pic.twitter.com/yWzo8hpafZ — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) February 18, 2023

32 years ago today, Dale Earnhardt hits a seagull on lap 2 of the 1991 Daytona 500.pic.twitter.com/vC4Ja13jSE — Andrew (@Basso488) February 17, 2023

On this date in 1997:

After rolling over during a late race crash in the Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt exited the ambulance and drove his battered car back to pit-road. pic.twitter.com/uN7lsVuSOY — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) February 16, 2023

Remembering Dale Earnhardt, the best there was, 22 years on.



(Photo by the late Mark Sluder, also the best ❤️) pic.twitter.com/2mU1oBDilA — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) February 18, 2023

The 2001 #DAYTONA500 was run 22 years ago today and none of us will ever forget hearing the incomprehensible news that night that we lost Dale Earnhardt. I feel honored to have been able to see each of these in person and I honestly got chills at each location. We miss you, Dale. pic.twitter.com/iKFsLUJeC9 — NASCAR 2000s (@NASCAR2000s) February 18, 2023

Today we are celebrating Dale Earnhardt's 25th Anniversary of winning the 1998 Daytona 500.



Dale having a celebratory drink was Mr France waves to the crowd.



📸by Rob Casto pic.twitter.com/Zeh22PXObA — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) February 16, 2023

On this date in 1993:



Rookie Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt won the Gatorade Twin 125 qualifying races at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/5hP2Uwwb1n — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) February 11, 2023