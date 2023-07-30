Dak Prescott’s Rumored Girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch Pops Up At The Cowboys Club

Videos by OutKick

Dak Prescott’s rumored girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch fed the rumor mill surrounding the couple’s relationship on Saturday night. The 21-year-old LSU swimmer posted a short clip on her Instagram Story tagging the Cowboys Club.

Saturday was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s 30th birthday. The club went out of its way to wish Prescott a happy birthday on social media. Did he celebrate his birthday at the club? That’s certainly the connection being made by some.

Dak Prescott's rumored GF 👀 pic.twitter.com/CrLD54TjDY — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 30, 2023

Jadyn tagging the club in her Instagram Story also suggests that she was there at some point this weekend. Prescott was first linked to her in January by Page Six.

A source had told them at the time that the two were “casually dating.” According to the source, the college swimmer told her teammates about the “rebound relationship” and even attended some games with a few of them.

Prescott had broken up with his previous girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffet, months prior to allegedly starting this one.

The source didn’t know when the star quarterback started seeing the college athlete, but added that they were “active” over the holidays.

Jadyn Jannasch Is Trying To Earn A Roster Spot

“She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” the source added. “But given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

While Prescott hasn’t addressed the rumored relationship himself, his good friend and former teammate Ezekiel Elliott has. Shortly after the rumors started, the now-former Cowboys running back responded to a post about the two on Instagram with a cap emoji.

The kids tell me “cap” means that something is a lie or false. Cap or not, Jadyn’s apparent appearance at the Cowboys Club this weekend is going to add some more fuel to this alleged relationship.

These kinds of moves, if they are still casually dating, might land her a spot on the bench. Dak Prescott has a lot of interceptions he needs to focus on not throwing this season. He can’t have too many other things to worry about it.