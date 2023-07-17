Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sets Himself Up For Disaster With Turnover ‘Guarantee’

Videos by OutKick

Dak Prescott is already setting himself and the Dallas Cowboys up for disaster, days before the start of training camp.

Speaking with the media, Dak gave a half-baked excuse for his league-high 15 interceptions thrown in 2022. He doubled down on that excuse by guaranteeing that he’ll throw less than 10 interceptions next season.

The INT conversation has trended throughout Dak’s tenure as starting QB in Dallas. Dak Prescott has put some really errant throws to tape, leading to criticism both in and out of the organization.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with running back Ezekiel Elliott. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott Guarantees LESS Than 10 INTs In 2023

Outspoken Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has come out and given snide remarks about Dak’s problem with turning the ball over. Dak’s 15 interceptions for the occurred in just 12 games played. Prescott missed five games for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys because of a broken thumb.

On Tuesday, Prescott chalked up the turnover-heavy season to receivers not knowing where they were, and ‘why” they were, according to Dak.

“I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops,” Dak Prescott said, relayed by the New York Post. “I’m not saying it’s on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it.”

(Sounds a bit like an excuse.)

Prescott’s perceived difference-maker is head coach Mike McCarthy, who will spearhead the offense after former OC Kellen Moore left this offseason.

Dak is buying all in on McCarthy’s game plan, claiming it will help receivers ‘understand’ where they belong in the offense.

“Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are,” Prescott added. “Mike does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump.”

Moore wasn’t the ideal OC for Dallas but he sure made the offense put up numbers. Leave it to the momentum-killer to blame it on the rest of the offense.

Another Year of High Expectations For Dallas Cowboys

Last season, Prescott threw for 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. The 15 INTs were a career-high total.

Vegas is banking on Dak Prescott to go over his set total, placing his INT mark for 2023 at 13.5.

Dak’s thumb also comes into question. The surgically repaired right-hand thumb, injured in Dallas’ Week 1 game (Sept. 2022), could keep Prescott out of sync with his stacked lineup of offensive talent.

The Dallas Cowboys added former first-rounder Brandin Cooks to their WR depth. Dallas will continue to lean on CeeDee Lamb as their no. 1 target and newly extended Michael Gallup to lead the air attack.

Dallas’ regressing offensive line will also be a huge factor for Dak’s success (or lack of) in keeping his INT total down.

All that matters is that Dak Prescott set the bar high for Dallas’ offense with his comments on Monday, which will inevitably make any of their failures next season much sweeter for the rest of the NFC.