Dak Prescott Feels Urgency To Win This Season… So Then What About Those Other Ones?

Dak Prescott turns the big 3-0 in a couple of weeks. That’s a big birthday and one of the reasons he knows it’s time to put up or shut up this season.

Sure, he has had an undeniably successful career by most metrics except for that one about getting the Dallas Cowboys over the playoff hump and into the Super Bowl for the first time Slick Willie was still in his first term.

The longer that goes Super Bowl dry spell continues, the more the pressure builds for Prescott, and he knows it.

Especially when he’s not getting any younger.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott said when asked by the team’s website if that sense of urgency was increasing. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been [through] throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Dak Prescott knows the clock is ticking for him to lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

At Least Prescott Picked Up On The Sense Of Urgency Soon Rather Than Later

That’s awesome, but there might be some Cowboys wondering why this sense of urgency is only coming to the forefront now.

The team seems to be headed in the right direction, but as Prescott knows, he’s not getting any younger and football is a brutal game. Best to cross that Super Bowl off the to-do list sooner rather than later.

Speaking of which, Prescott said that’s why that sense of urgency won’t keep him from living in the moment and enjoying the ride.

“I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me,” Prescott said in the same interview. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years.

“It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”

