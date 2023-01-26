Dak Prescott’s New Girlfriend Is LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch – Allegedly

Dak Prescott has a new girlfriend and it’s LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, a Dallas, Texas native, according to Page Six gossip investigators.

It’s been a wild week for the Cowboys quarterback. Sunday, he threw two interceptions in a playoff loss to the 49ers and then news leaked that his relationship with Natalie Buffett was over.

Dak Prescott and new girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch have reportedly been dating since the holidays. / Getty/Instagram

Now comes the news that Dak has actually been working his magic in the relationship department via a relationship with the 20-year-old Jannasch and a Page Six source even goes as far as saying the two were “active” over the Christmas holiday season.

“She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” the source added. “But given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

This sorta sounds like the alleged situation between Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens. Insiders say those two are just going slow.

So how does Dak meet an LSU swimmer in the middle of the season? Page Six says Jeff Jannasch, Jadyn’s father, has business dealings with the Cowboys. “Just hanging out with my best friend!” Jeff wrote on a 2021 Instagram photo featuring himself and Dak.

And now it appears Jeff’s daughter is dating the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback.

Good times!