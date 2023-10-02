Dak Prescott’s New Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Is All Smiles After Win

Videos by OutKick

Dak Prescott has a new girlfriend in Sarah Jane Ramos and from the sound of things he’s done giving the media cookie-cutter answers to their dumb questions.

Sunday, after beating up on the Patriots and before wrapping his arms around his girlfriend, Dak handled his media duties like a guy who, at 30 years old, is finally at a point where he can just speak his mind and let the chips fall where they may with the media dorks who continue to hound him.

When asked by ESPN reporter Todd Archer to describe his feelings after the Cowboys’ January playoff loss to the 49ers (this week’s opponent), Dak had heard enough.

“We’re so far past that that to be honest with you, that’s obvious,” Dak told Archer. “I mean, you just want to piss me off going into this week, I appreciate that. I do actually. I do.”

And then Dak went up to the suits to hug Ramos, the liquor company executive he’s been getting to know on a personal level.

“Proud of my Cowboy,” Ramos captioned her Instagram Story photo of her and the $160 million man who is 64-37 as a starter.

The Cowboys (3-1) now have a 51% probability of making the playoffs, but things are about to get interesting with back-to-back primetime games followed by a home game against the Rams before a massive November 5 showdown in Philadelphia.

I love how much Dak Prescott has been breaking character lately #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/SjgV8mZtUQ — Ernie (@es3_09) October 2, 2023

Ramos, who was a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan before Dak, is about to see her man try to attempt a gauntlet very few men would survive in the NFL. The Cowboys’ remaining schedule has a .640 winning percentage. Take out the two remaining games against the Eagles, Dallas must still play the 49ers this week, the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions.

But Cowboys fans seem to be in a good place right now. Yes, they’re fighting in the stands, but their quarterback seems content in his personal life and he’s showing a new sense of emotion in press conferences.

All in all, it’s a good time to be Dak Prescott.