Sarah Jane Ramos Is Dak Prescott’s Newest Girlfriend, According To Insiders

Videos by OutKick

What a weekend it was for Dak Prescott in New Jersey where not only did his Cowboys destroy the Giants, but the gunslinger also pretty much went public with his new girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, according to insiders who track this world.

The editorial team at TMSPN deserves credit for discovering photos of Ramos and Dak after the 40-0 blowout where Dak seems real happy to be hugging on the relatively unknown Ramos (ARod does follow her) who, according to her LinkedIn profile, works as a wine and spirits specialist for Moet Hennessy.

Folks, I’ll go ahead and say it: Based on the Sunday night photo, we have ourselves a new NFL power couple.

DAK PRESCOTT GOT HIMSELF A LATINA!!!! Man is STRONG!!!!



NOW WE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!! #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/NudnchlvSh — Ernie (@es3_09) September 11, 2023

No, this isn’t the LSU swimmer that Dak was linked to quite extensively in the offseason. Sarah Jane is brand new which is exciting to the OutKick Culture Department world because things were getting a little stale within the NFL QB girlfriend community.

From the Sarah Jane Ramos bio:

• Florida State grad in Criminalistics and Criminal Science

• CPR certified

• Volunteers at Hospice

• Former bartender and server at Shula’s 347 Grill in Tallahassee

• Got her start in spirits at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in Miami

• “Sales professional with over 7 years of experience working with many of the best hospitality and entertainment groups in the world including Groot Hospitality, Marriott International, and Starwood Properties, and the NBA.”

• She golfs

• Might’ve been a Tampa Bay Buccanners fan before meeting Dak based on her IG content