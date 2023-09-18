Jets, Cowboys Fans Get In Bloody Fight, Throw Absolute Bombs At Each Other

Videos by OutKick

Some Jets and Cowboys fans thought it was a good idea to beat the living daylights out of each other.

Sports fans fighting isn’t anything new. In fact, it’s a sign America is back to normal. We didn’t get to see fights during the COVID insanity as stadiums sat empty.

As soon as people flooded back into stadiums, once again, fists started flying, blood started flowing and people couldn’t wait to beat the hell out of each other.

Fans of the Jets and Cowboys gave people an all-time fight Sunday at AT&T Stadium. A guy in a Dak Prescott jersey was getting lit up like a Christmas tree and his face looked like it took some serious damage.

Watch the video below. It’s absolutely wild.

Cowboys, Jets fans trade punches.

Below is a second angle of the same fight. Just an absolutely brutal beatdown.

It’s not clear what started the altercation, but it is clear the man in the Prescott jersey took the worst of it…..by a country mile.

That dude had no shot. Two guys took him to the ground, and it was over for him before it seemingly even started.

That brings me to my main observation: Where were the police?

Cowboys and Jets fans beating the living daylights out of each other. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anyone who walks around an NFL stadium or a college stadium knows there are cops and contract security everywhere.

It seems like you can’t walk 50 feet in an NFL stadium without seeing a police officer. Yet, when there’s a huge melee unfolding, the police are seemingly nowhere to be found. The man in the Prescott jersey probably wishes they had been close. Might have saved him from spilling so much blood. There was an event staff person you can see in the second video, and she appeared to have little to no impact.

Cowboys and Jets fans get in massive fight Sunday at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As I always say when it comes to fighting at sporting events, just grab another beer, take a deep breath and relax. Don’t get your face caved in. It’s that simple.