Dak Prescott Throws A Bud Light Interception Days After Vowing To Cut Down

Days after vowing to throw less than 10 interceptions this season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott jumped on the sinking Bud Light ship and threw his first months before kickoff.

Not a great start!

Prescott is the latest NFL star to be recruited by the embattled beer, appearing in a short ad earlier this week. The Cowboys star joins the league’s two top tight ends — George Kittle and Travis Kelce — as the apparent three Bud Light saviors.

Bottom’s up!

Dak Prescott latest NFL star to try and save Bud Light

No word from Dak Prescott or his people on if that was a Thursday mow or not. Stay tuned.

What we do know, however, is that Bud Light is following through on their promise to recruit NFL stars this summer.

First, it was Travis Kelce — the Kansas City Chiefs’ TE who absolutely refuses to stay out of the news cycle for more than a week. Then, it was George Kittle, the 49ers star who is perhaps the most normal dude in the league.

Now, it’s Dak Prescott — the quarterback of America’s Team. If anyone can pull Bud Light out of the sh–ter, it’s Jerry Jones’ club.

Jerry, by the way, better act fast.

Bud sales tanked again this week, down nearly 24% for the week of Fourth of July. I believe that makes it around 14 straight weeks of massive declines, but I could be off.

Frankly, I’ve lost count at this point.

Speaking of counting, Prescott gave us some mid-July news earlier this week when he guaranteed he’d throw less than 10 picks this season.

“Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are,” Prescott said, via Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Mike (McCarthy) does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump. I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.”

Tough start, Dak. You just threw your first and training camp hasn’t ever started yet.