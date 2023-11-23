Dak Prescott Is Thankful For Sarah Jane Ramos, Richard Sherman Is Done With Skip Bayless & Golfing In A Hurricane

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to a Thursday edition of Nightcaps — the one where you’re reading this in the bathroom between football games while you hide from everyone else for five minutes of peace and quiet before heading back out to the jungle.

Happy Thanksgiving!

That was only half-serious. I do love this day. Great holiday, until the inevitable political discussion breaks out at the dinner table. If it hasn’t happened to you yet today, just wait. It’s coming, because it always does.

There’s always a closet liberal in the family, and sh*t will inevitably hit the fan at some point today. I promise. Never fails.

But that’s why I’m here — to offer you five minutes of freedom before jumping back into the Trump can’t win again, can he? discussion going on in the kitchen.

We’re gonna have a short class today because it’s a holiday and I’ve got some serious chasing to do in this Cowboys-Commanders game.

I actually wrote this yesterday, but that’s how bad I’ve been at gambling lately. I know future Zach is gonna lose a ton of money in the noon game and he’ll follow it up by throwing down some ridiculous 10-player prop parlay in the next one.

Anyway, let’s get to it!

We’re gonna check in with Dak Prescott and his now-confirmed girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos. It was rumored for a while, but our girl made it Instagram official for Thanksgiving just like the Pilgrims intended.

We’ve also got Richard Sherman already being sick of Skip Bayless over on Undisputed, a naked lady on the loose in Chile, and I’ve discovered my new favorite college football player.

Welcome to class, Barclay Briggs!

Grab your 10th vodka-cranberry of the afternoon and settle in for a quick class before listening to Tony Romo yell OHHHHHH, I DON’T KNOW JIM! for the next three insufferable hours.

Dak Prescott should be thankful for Sarah Jane Ramos

We’re not gonna mess around today because I’ve got things to do and so do you. Before we get to Sarah and Dak Prescott, though, let’s make some money.

I don’t really feel like sweating too much this evening while I make my first post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich, so let’s take a swing at a little teaser action. I say we do a two-team teaser with the Commanders (+18) and 49ers (-1) and call it a day.

Washington played Philly tough twice this year and 18 is a lot in today’s NFL, so I feel good about it.

Lord knows I need it after Sunday’s bloodbath. Seriously, I lost hundreds. What a way to start the holiday season!

OK, enough gambling. Let’s officially welcome Sarah Jane Ramos to the NFL WAG family. Her and Dak Prescott have been rumored for months now, but America’s QB finally made an appearance on Sarah’s Instagram page, which is all the confirmation you need in 2023.

Richard Sherman has HAD IT with Skip Bayless

Welcome to Nightcaps, Sarah! Being Mrs. America’s QB ain’t an easy job and those are some massive shoes to fill.

Remember the days of Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood with Tony Romo? What a time to be alive.

OK, moving on …

It’s been a while since we checked in on Undisputed in the post-Shannon Sharpe era, so let’s go ahead and see how things are going!

Richard Sherman tired of Skip bayless bruh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/61cTB2Uoqt — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 21, 2023

Mad Dog isn’t buying the Lee Harvey Oswald theory!

Hilarious. Richard Sherman has always hated Skip, which made the pairing so odd to begin with. There’s just no shot it lasts, right? I hope it does because I’m all about the #content around here, but I don’t know.

And honestly, I don’t even know who’s more annoyed at who in that clip? It all starts pretty innocent and then Skip just drops his nuts and tells Richard to shut the hell up when he’s speaking.

Sherm barks back like someone who has a TON of pent up annoyance to get off his chest, and then Skip just lets out the defeated sigh.

“Yeah, I’ve got it. I’ve got it.” Hilarious.

And how about Skip’s “I’ve covered the game for a lot longer than you’ve been alive” line? Huh?

Skip — Richard Sherman literally played football. He’s a Hall of Famer. What did you expect to gain from that rebuttal? Poor Keyshawn, too. Just sits there like the kid at the dinner table when mom and dad are fighting.

Speaking of arguments are dinner … bring this up as you break bread with the entire family here in a few minutes. See how it goes!

Golfing in the rain and a Jackie Kennedy cameo!

Mad Dog! What a twist. Happy Anniversary to JFK!

Was Lee the only shooter? Let me know. We all know Russo’s thoughts, but I’d like to hear yours. Guarantee you David Hookstead has some WILD theory he’s bene holding back from us.

PS: I was golfing Tuesday here in Georgia and it was a grind. And by that I mean the forecast was awful all day with a steady, cold rain, but we decided we didn’t care and we’d tough it out.

We found a course that was still open but the carts had been put away. We told them we’d walk it. So we did.

The front nine was actually decent weather for what the forecast called for. A little rainy, but we found a couple dry windows, which was nice. I played like ass, but what else is new?

Anyway, all hell broke loose on 16 and the skies opened up in a way I had never experienced. I’m talking monsoon weather. We had to walk the final three holes all the way back to the clubhouse in it and I’ve never regretted anything more in my entire life.

I’ve got about three days until the pneumonia sets in.

All that to say that during the round, my brother-in-law asked me if I thought Jackie Kennedy was hot back in the day. Talk about a jarring question to get it while you’re teeing up your fourth breakfast ball of the day.

I’ve admittedly never thought about it, but apparently I’m in the minority. One Google search showed me that it’s been a RAGING debate on the internet for years.

I think I’m Team Jackie on this one, for what it’s worth.

Jackie Kennedy in 1959 with John and Caroline pic.twitter.com/tOsLxaoheu — Jacqueline Kennedy O (@Mrsjohnfkennedy) February 2, 2016

Naked airport lady and Barclay Briggs

And that, boys and girls, is how you fill up space on an otherwise slow holiday news day. Hope you aspiring writers were taking notes!

Now, let’s rapid-fire this sucker up so we can go ask the rest of the family their thoughts on Jackie Kennedy.

First up? The naked airport lady I wrote about yesterday!

What a tackle! We are truly living in the golden age of airport weirdos right now. You had crazy plane lady last summer, the girl who just last week screamed she was a sex slave, and now this naked chick tripping balls on mushrooms.

Soak it all up, folks, because it’ll never get better than this!

Finally, on your way out, I’d like everyone to meet Davidson offensive lineman Barclay Briggs. Get this cat on an NFL roster STAT.

Happy Thanksgiving. Class dismissed!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did Dak Prescott outkick his coverage? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.