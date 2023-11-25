Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Announces That She’s Pregnant

Videos by OutKick

Congratulations are in order for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Not just for his four touchdown performance on Thanksgiving, as he and his teammates destroyed the Washington Commanders 45-10.

Or the fact that the Cowboys are in the middle of an 8-3 season and his play of late has started rumblings that his name should be mentioned in the MVP conversation.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

All of that is great, but these congratulations are for some off-the-field developments.

The 30-year-old signal-caller is going to be a father. That’s right, he and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos have ramped their relationship way up. She announced on Instagram on Saturday that she is pregnant with the Cowboys quarterback’s baby.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth,” Ramos said. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

Dak, who recently went Instagram official with Ramos, commented on the post and confirmed the news on his Instagram Story. He said, “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained!”

“God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y’all can always count on me. Let’s do this Mama.”

(Image Credit: Dak Prescott/Instagram Story)

Dak Prescott And Sarah Jane Ramos Are Both Having Impressive Seasons

When you can’t miss, you can’t miss. Dak’s having one of those seasons through 11 games. While it’s true that he and the Cowboys have been beating up on bad teams, you still have to execute.

He’s been doing that at a high level. He’s just under 3,000 yards on the season and is completing 70 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions.

Does all that add up to a deep playoff run and competing for a Super Bowl? We’ll have to see. Either way Dak’s season has been a success up to the point.

As has Sarah’s. Talk about a run. She wasn’t even on the roster during the offseason and now she’s the pregnant girlfriend of the starting quarterback for America’s team.

That’s an impressive start to a season by any measure.