Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch (Allegedly!) Appears Dialed In For The NFL Season

The last time the OutKick Culture Department heard from Dak Precott’s girlfriend Jadyn Jannasch (alleged girlfriend), the LSU swimmer popped up at the Cowboys Club.

Some Culture Insiders® like OutKick’s SeanJo believed that Dak might’ve been celebrating his 30th birthday at the club, but there was never full confirmation on that lead. What’s clear at this point is that we have no reason to believe that anything has changed since January when Page Six first reported that these two were casually dating.

That means Jadyn Jannasch enters the 2023 NFL season as one of the most intriguing figures in the content game. Tuesday, perhaps in an attempt to celebrate the 2023 season and marking her territory, Jannasch dumped out a five-pic Instagram photo series that will have tabloids around the world talking.

“True to it, not new to it,” Jadyn captioned her new content.

What does it all mean? Ask around your text group. I already Googled the quote with “Dak Prescott” to see it there were any hints, but I came up empty-handed in my search. Like any great Instagram model who may or may not about to explode onto the scene with an A-list NFL quarterback, Jadyn is leaving us thinking with this one.

There’s so much intrigue with her quote game just as there’s intrigue into what kind of season Dak’s about to have in the Big D. Books have the ‘Boys with a win total between 9.5-10.

With the season starting September 10 against the Giants, now the OutKick Culture Dept. sits back to see what happens. Does Jadyn go on a historic content tear starting Saturday in Dallas at the preseason game against the Raiders? Does she make her big debut Sept. 10 on the road in New York?

Is the NFL wive and girlfriend market about to get a huge (and much-needed) shakeup? Let’s face it, there are too many boring NFL wives and girlfriends right now.

Bring it, Jadyn. Be a content machine.

Buckle up.