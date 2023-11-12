Dak Prescott Celebrates His Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos’ 30th Birthday

Videos by OutKick

Dak Prescott is having himself a decent season both on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is completing 70% of his passes this season and has thrown for 2,011 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games.

Dallas is 5-3 and is gearing up for the next few weeks which could easily see the Cowboys sitting at 8-3 before they run up against some playoff-caliber competition.

Off the field things are heating up for Prescott as well. After spending the offseason allegedly getting to know LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch better, he made a switch for the regular season.

Prescott’s been spending time with new girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, who was first linked to him in September. This week she joined the 30-year-old club, and he welcomed her to the club at the Cowboys Club.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates girlfriend Sarah Jayne Ramos’ birthday (Image Credit: Dak Prescott/Instagram Story)

Now before the Cowboys haters get too excited and think that Prescott is overlooking the two win Giants, he celebrated Ramos’ birthday Friday.

He’s not going out the night before a game.

With the spotlight that goes along with being the Cowboys quarterback you’re not going to catch Prescott, at 30, giving the haters anything to use against him.

Dak celebrates GF's birthday pic.twitter.com/tGCVY9dRUV — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) November 12, 2023

Live Is Good For Dak Prescott Right Now

Dallas has been playing much better since having their asses handed to them by the San Francisco 49ers in early October. The loss seemed to serve as a wake up call.

The Cowboys have been all business since then and gave division leading Eagles all they could handle last Sunday in Philly.

Sure there’s pressure with being the quarterback of “America’s Team.” The expectations are sky high and everyone has an opinion about every mistake.

There are also plenty of perks. One of them is the ability to convert fans of other teams into Cowboys fans. Ramos was a Tampa bay Buccaneers fan prior to starting her relationship with Prescott.

The Cowboys still have a lot of work to do after the next few games, but either way the Cowboys quarterback is going to be just fine.