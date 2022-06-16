Curt Schilling Has a Message For the Hugely Disappointing Tennessee Baseball Team

Should be Hall of Famer Curt Schilling says the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team should start acting like they’ve been there before.

The former right-handed pitching great — who helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series appearance in 1993, and won championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and in 2004 and 2007 with the Boston Red Sox — took some time to give the team advice, exclusively on OutKick.

“So this goes out to the Tennessee baseball team. First off, you guys are far too talented to be going home,” he said. “But let me give you a little piece of advice, as someone who played the game for a little while.”

“When you act the way you act on the field, and you give every team in the country extra incentive to kick your ass, you generally don’t go all the way. That’s the way it works. The game’s hard enough,” Schilling said. “Acting like you’ve hit the biggest home run in the history of college baseball, every single time, it’s going to make people beat you. You guys should be going to College World Series. But when you give somebody else extra incentive to kick your ass, it generally tends to burn you — and you already are ranked No. 1. So you have everybody coming in to give you their best game. Now you’re going to give them an extra reason to beat you. It’s going to happen, guys. But just remember. Good luck next year, make it work.”

Watch everything Schilling had to say below: