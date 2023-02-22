Curt Schilling: ‘Only Pitchers Who Suck’ Will Be Impacted By MLB’s New Pitch Clock

Videos by OutKick

MLB great Curt Schilling, who is soon-to-be part of the OutKick podcast lineup, hopped on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning to chat about the changes coming to Major League Baseball.

Beginning this Friday, Schilling will host “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” on OutKick. The video podcast will air new episodes every Tuesday and Friday throughout MLB Spring Training and will continue throughout the 2023 campaign.

With spring training underway teams and players will have to come to terms with a litany of new rules. These include larger bases, a limit on throws to first, defensive shift limits, and a pitch timer.

Since he knows a thing or two about pitching in the big leagues, Schilling gave his thoughts on pitchers being on the clock.

“Let’s be very clear, the only pitchers that will be affected by the pitch clock are pitchers that suck,” Schilling explained. “No good pitcher is going to be bothered by the pitch clock.

“Good pitchers never, never will be affected by the clock because good pitchers always work fast.”

Larger bases are just one of a slew of rule changes coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Schilling Talked Other Rule Changes

Schilling had takes on other changes including a limit to defensive shifts.

“I think it’s a horrible rule,” he said. But I think what you’re going to see a lot of teams bringing the opposite outfielder into the infield.”

He used the example of Daulton Varsho — now with the Toronto Blue Jays — as someone who could be used as a fifth infielder if needed.

“What it might actually do is it might actually force hitters to start hitting away from the shift,” he said. “Which they should’ve done in the first place.”

While Schilling said that the new larger bases will no doubt have an impact on the game, he thinks the biggest impact will come from a limit on pickoff throws to first base.

“If you put Ricky Henderson on first base, and you tell him ‘Okay the pitcher can’t throw over now.’ Now what?” he said. “It’s going to be a dramatic change. It might take a little bit to catch on, but you’re going to a sizeable change in the way the game is played.”

Finally, Schilling gave his picks for some teams to watch this season.

“Love the Mets, the Yankees, the Padres,” Schilling said. “The Braves, the Phillies, the Astros; all the normals.” He also took some time to shoutout the powerhouse offenses the Padres and Dodgers will bring to the table.”

