Curt Schilling Explains To Lebron Why Boston Fans Don’t Like Him; It’s Not Racism

LeBron James accused Boston Celtics fans of being “racist as f–k” last week, but former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling isn’t buying it.

Appearing on an episode of Tomi Lahren’s Fearless earlier this week, Schilling, who played in Boston from 2004-2007, offered a pretty simple explanation as to why Boston fans hate LeBron … and skin color had nothing to do with it.

“LeBron James is disliked in Boston because he’s really good and he’s a d*ck,” Schilling said. “I mean, that’s why. Boston fans aren’t any more racist than Detroit fans, than Chicago fans,

than San Francisco fans. You’re just an assh*le.”

The comment from LeBron was even more curious considering he reportedly owns around 10% of the Red Sox as part of his ownership stake with Fenway Sports Group.

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins, who played with the Celtics for nearly a decade, was quick to fire back at LeBron on First Take earlier this week.

“There’s racism everywhere,” Perkins said. “I spent eight and a half years there, and maybe (it’s) because I was on the Celtics, (but) I didn’t experience racism.

“Why would you even want to address or have ownership into an organization that you would consider a city of being racist,” Perkins continued. “That’s my question to LeBron James. Like, you own a percentage of the Boston Red Sox.”

Curt Schilling got plenty of hate during his playing days, but it didn’t bother him. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Schilling, meanwhile, said he used to wear the hate as a “badge of honor” when he played.

“I was a Red Sox player when I went to Yankee Stadium and got booed,” he said. “What a badge of honor because Yankee fans don’t boo players that suck. They don’t care about you.”

