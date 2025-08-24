Zach Wilson's Wife Nicolette Closed Out The Preseason By Proving The Move To Miami Was The Right One

From bikinis to Dolphins sidelines, Nicolette Wilson is making waves in Miami before the NFL season kicks off.

Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette Wilson could have mailed it in for the final preseason game of the season. That would have been the easiest route to take. But she didn’t do that.

She's a veteran of the game now and knows that nothing is easy in the NFL and there are few guarantees in the league. With every passing snap you get closer to your last.

That's the reality and, after bouncing around from New York to Denver and now landing in Miami, Nicolette understands it, and it's been all about content for her.

Before tying the knot this summer, she was cranking out one bikini clinic after another. Ending up in Miami with the Dolphins has her running on all cylinders.

The content hasn’t stopped for Mrs. Wilson and that led to her closing out the preseason on a high note shoulder to shoulder with her fellow Dolphins WAGs.

Nicolette Wilson Proves She’s Ready for Miami’s Bright Lights

If everything goes as planned, Zach won’t see the field this season except in garbage time of blowout wins. Tua Tagovailoa will lead the team to the Super Bowl and all will be right with the world for Dolphins fans.

Even the best-prepared plans rarely play out the way teams hope they will. That's why Zach signed with the Dolphins in the first place. He's hoping to be prepared should his number be called.

Tua isn’t the most durable signal caller in the league and, with Wilson on the preseason depth chart ahead of rookie Quinn Ewers, there's a good chance Wilson finds himself on the field this season.

He had a decent preseason. We shall see, given the opportunity, whether he is prepared or not. The preseason finale proved Nicolette is more than ready for the bright lights in Miami.