If Zach Wilson's Fiancée's Latest Bikini Content Is Any Indication, It Would Appear As If She's Enjoying Miami

Whether Zach Wilson is able to get his NFL career back on track in Miami is neither here nor there. The decision to ink a one-year, $6 million fully guaranteed deal with the Dolphins was the right move.

He's in a good situation and, more importantly, his TikTok star fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, is out of New York and Denver and is cranking out the bikini content. This is what they're talking about when they say it's bigger than sports.

Sure, there was an awesome QB WAG room in Denver, but it was time to move on. There's much more in Miami for an influencer.

Wilson and Dellanno are reportedly set to be married June 28, and the move along with the prepwork for the wedding has seemed to put some pep in her content-creating step.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Wilson is firing off bachelorette party bikini content, some honeymoon bikini teasers. It's been all you could hope for following the move to Miami.

Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, is fully embracing the move to Miami

On Tuesday, Dellanno had more bikini content for the Instagram algorithm. She didn't have to say much in the caption.

She dropped a simple "lately" as she let the content do most of the talking for her. And talk it did. The content let it be known that she's thoroughly enjoying Miami.

Again, whether Zach Wilson is ever a starting quarterback in the NFL again isn’t the point. Signing with the Miami Dolphins was a brilliant call on his part.

The NFL dream goes on for at least one more season and that season is going to take place in the Florida sun with an influencer flexing her bikini muscles.

That's all you can really ask for. Wilson's the veteran backup with $35 million-plus in career earnings, hanging on to hopes of starting again one day.

It's time to start thinking about transitioning into a supportive husband role, as Nicolette Dellanno keeps grabbing headlines and, from the looks of it, prepares to take her influencing game to the next level.