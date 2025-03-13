Nicolette Dellanno's Bachelorette Party Reminds Everyone That Zach Wilson Won't Be Looking For Any Miami Moms

It's been a big week for Zach Wilson, his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno, and the vacation destination of Cabo San Lucas, which is apparently a hot spot for bachelorette parties.

As tragic as it is to see the Denver Broncos elite QB WAG room come to an end, which we knew wasn’t going to last, it's a happy time for the former first-round pick.

Wilson signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa. There's a chance he'll see some action given Tua's history with injuries.

But even if he doesn’t, there are much worse places to make several million dollars holding a clipboard than Miami. There was some chatter on social media about sending a warning out to the Miami moms due to the rumors his ex started during his days with the Jets.

There's no need to sound that alarm. Wilson won't be eyeing any of the moms in Miami. He's engaged, and his fiancée sent out a solid reminder of that fact from her bachelorette party.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno and crew are giving Cabo all it can handle

Just a few days after the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders did their damage in Cabo, Dellanno and her crew are giving it all they have.

The future Mrs. Wilson pointed out "love is definitely brewing" while serving up proof that she'll enjoy being in Miami as much as the backup quarterback will.

Dellanno won’t have to wait for those dream bikini-filled vacations anymore to crank out the content. She'll be able to walk out of the front door of wherever Wilson puts that guaranteed money to good use.

Signing with the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua is the best move Zach Wilson could have made this off-season. He'll be hitting the practice field and, with any luck, his bride will be filling up the stat sheet on Instagram.