Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Took Over Cabo This Weekend For A Bachelorette Party

The glory days of the Dallas Cowboys are long gone. They’re not seriously competing for Super Bowls anymore like they were back in the 90s.

Sure, they've managed to stay in the spotlight, in part due to owner Jerry Jones's ability to talk a big game. But for the most part, that's all it is. Just talk.

The reality is, the Cowboys now have the longest NFC Championship game drought in the NFL, having not appeared in the game since they last won the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.

It's been a fun time for all the haters of Dallas out there. But even the biggest hater of the team still has a ton of respect for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The Cowboys Cheerleaders are a brand all their own. A brand that hasn’t been dragged down by the team's lack of success on the field.

That's why they're the ones grabbing the headlines at the beginning of free agency and the team isn’t.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are leading by example

What would you rather be discussing right now? The Cowboys signing long snapper Trent Sieg, one of the highlights on the team's free agency tracker, or the cheerleaders' bachelorette weekend in Cabo?

That's what I thought.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders taking over Cabo San Lucas for the bachelorette party of one of their own, Jessica Bowman, is much more worthy of attention than anything the team is currently doing in free agency.

That's why you're here.

Tell me I'm wrong, but you better bring a big-time trade or free agency signing with you. Otherwise, don’t waste your time. The ladies showed up well-prepared for the trip.

It was an all or nothing type of deal and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have a reputation to uphold here. There's a standard that must be kept.

The players seem to have forgotten all about that, but the cheerleaders haven’t. What an off-season for America's cheerleading squad.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is in the Bahamas getting trolled by a bachelorette party filled with Eagles fans. Come on, where's the leadership?

He picked the wrong vacation spot and he picked the wrong bachelorette party. It's a lack of awareness when the heat is on.

How do you expect to end that NFC Championship game drought with these types of mistakes being made? Follow the cheerleading squad's example.

Get it together Dallas.