Bachelorette Party Trolls Dak Prescott With Eagles Chant In Bahamas

The offseason has to be great if you're an NFL player. After a few months of rigorous travel and training, you get some time to unwind.

And, if you play for a team like, oh, I don't know, maybe the Dallas Cowboys that is always under a microscope, that time away from the game has got to be just what the doctor ordered.

Well, unfortunately for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, he can't seem to escape his day job, specifically Eagles fans who want nothing more than to remind him who just won Super Bowl LIX last month in New Orleans.

From the looks of it, Dak and his best lady friend decided that they wanted to go for a nice vacation in the Bahamas.

This is a great time for that, by the way. You want to get a trip like that in before we get to the meat of spring break.

Unfortunately, I bet Dak would have traded some drunken college students as opposed to the self-esteem woodchipper that he walked into that was a bachelorette party full of Eagles fans.

Bachelorette parties get a bad rap — much of it deserved. But just because one bachelorette party forgot to check if Nashville was hosting the NFL Draft on the weekend they planned to hit some honky tonks makes people assume that brides-to-be and their gal pals don't know ball.

These gals you're about to meet know ball.

Someone in the group must have recognized Dak and the ladies let him have it with a robust Eagles chant that has since gone viral.

Poor Dak. The guy just can't shake Eagles fans even when he's trying to enjoy himself at Atlantis Paradise Island or wherever he was.

On the flip side, there's a good chance some Birds-loving groom-to-be is very proud of his future wife and her friends for ruining the Dallas Cowboys signal caller's vacation.