Denver Broncos Elite QB WAG Room Starts Offseason Off By Dominating Cabo In Their Bikinis

Bo Nix wrapped up his rookie season in the NFL with a 10-7 regular season record. It wasn’t perfect, but he finished with 3,775 yards passing and 29 touchdowns.

That performance was good enough to end a Denver Broncos losing record streak at seven seasons. It also secured an appearance in the Wild Card Round and earned the No. 12 pick an Offensive Rookie of the Year nomination.

Denver's playoff hopes ended quickly when they were blown out by the Bills 31-7 in Buffalo, but overall it was a solid season. The Broncos had a winning record and they found a starting quarterback.

They also established one of the most elite quarterback WAG rooms in the history of the NFL. A reminder of that was sent out by Jarrett Sidham's wife, Kennedy, early in the season. The group had a strong season off the field.

They're not pouting about coming up short, only one team is happy at the end of the season after all. They're making the most of what could be their final days as Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos QB WAGs room this season was loaded with talent

The three quarterbacks, Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham, are trying to keep up with their better halves as they dominate Cabo to kick off the offseason.

If it is their last ride as members of the same roster, Izzy Nix, Kennedy Stidham, and Nicolette Dellanno are all going out with another strong performance.

Whatever happens from here, they'll always have that playoff run and the trip to Cabo that followed it. Obviously, Nix will be back in Denver next season.

As for Wilson and Stidham, that's yet to be determined. Both are free agents heading into the 2025 season and, presumably, Wilson still believes he's a starting quarterback.

Those are problems for another day. Right now it's about the sunshine, the bikinis, the elite QB WAG room and a couple of other guests in Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and his wife, Brooke, making the most of the rest of January.

Pour some out for the 2024 Denver Broncos quarterback WAG room. We may never see a group as talented ever again.