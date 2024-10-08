Jarrett Stidham's Wife Reminds Everyone Of The Talent On The Broncos Roster Among The QB WAGs

Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are sitting in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. It hasn't always been pretty this season, but they've managed to win three games in a row and currently have a 3-2 record.

The Broncos latest win came on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders where they scored a season high in points on their way to a 34-18 win. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, went 19 of 27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He added another score with his legs in the win.

On Monday, Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, shared a "victory monday" post that served as a reminder of all the talent on the Broncos roster among the quarterback WAGs. From the looks of it, the members of the quarterback depth chart get along with one another just fine.

They're all business and show up on game day ready to perform should their number be called or not. Bo and Izzy Nix aren't the only first-round talents at the position. All have starts in the NFL under their belt.

The Denver Broncos roster is full of talent at the quarterback WAG position

Stidham, the backup, who was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots back in 2019, is ready to step in should he need to do so as his his wife. Kennedy Stidham shows up on game day as if she's seeing some time on the field.

Then there's the third stringer, former second overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft, Zach Wilson. Will he ever get another opportunity to start in the league? Time will tell.

Wilson hasn’t lived up to his draft position, but he's managed to do alright for himself overall. He got a first round paycheck and the girlfriend turned fiance in Nicolette Dellanno to match.

They all show up ready to go if needed. I don't know of a roster in the NFL this loaded with talent (off the field) from starter to third stringer.