Miami Dolphins QB Zach Wilson Marries TikTok Star Nicolette Dellanno

Zach Wilson's new chapter.

Zach Wilson has come a long way since being drafted second in 2021. Four years later, Wilson finds himself with his third team, the Miami Dolphins, and newly married to TikTok star and model Nicolette Dellanno.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JUNE 03: Miami Dolphins Zach Wilson (0) runs drills during the Miami Dolphins OTAs on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Wilson wed Dellanno in a New York City ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Wilson’s return to the Big Apple was not bittersweet this time around.

"Best night ever," the newly married Nicolette Wilson posted on her Instagram Stories.

Wilson met Dellanno in early 2022, publicly debuting at a New York Yankees game in June 2022, and he proposed to her on the Amalfi Coast in Italy in June 2024.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Zach Wilson #4 of the Denver Broncos takes the field prior to playing the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Wilson is coming off his fourth year in the NFL. He spent 2024 with the Denver Broncos after being traded from the New York Jets in April 2024. He did not play for the Broncos during his brief stint, though former Broncos teammate and fellow quarterback Jarrett Stidham attended the wedding.

This offseason, Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, where he is expected to serve as the backup to the injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson played 34 games for the Jets, leading an underwhelming run, throwing for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6 at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

