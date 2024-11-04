Country Music Star Teases New Song After Ugly Breakup: LISTEN

Zach Bryan isn't letting a very ugly and public breakup slow him down.

The country music superstar recently broke up with Brianna Chickenfry, and the situation quickly descended into chaos and turmoil.

Chickenfry claimed she was "blindsided" by Bryan releasing a public statement announcing the breakup on his Instagram, and it was off to the races from there.

She released a video explaining the situation that is nothing short of brutal to sit through. Fortunately, it appears she's turning a corner after a rough few days.

Zach Bryan teases new music.

As for Bryan, he hasn't addressed the breakup at all since it happened. Instead, he's teasing new music, and he did it again over the weekend.

The "Something in the Orange" singer released a snippet of a new song on Instagram, and simply captioned it "motorbreath."

You can listen to it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People have different ways of getting over failed relationships. Whether it's spending time with friends, cracking a cold beer or something else, everyone needs to figure out a way to get over the mountain of a breakup.

Brianna Chickenfry went on a trip with her friends. Bryan is making new music. No matter what you think of his split with his ex-girlfriend, it appears he has a lot of new tracks on the way.

That's a big win for country music fans. His songs take people on emotional rides, and he now has plenty of new motivation.

We'll have to wait and see when his recent teases are fully released, but there's no doubt the music will be great. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.