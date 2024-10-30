Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Roars Back After Messy Breakup: PHOTOS

Brianna Chickenfry is getting back into her groove following a very messy split from Zach Bryan.

Bryan stunned country music fans when he took to Instagram to announce he'd split from the popular podcaster.

Chickenfry claimed to have been "blindsided" by his announcement to the world, and released a short video that is nothing short of brutal to sit through.

She was going through a very rough time in the immediate aftermath of the breakup, and it's not hard to understand why. Breaking up is often tough. It's a hell of a lot tougher doing it in front of millions of people, and having little to no control over the situation.

Brianna Chickenfry posts new Instagram photos

What's the number one rule of a breakup? You have to get back out there. Nothing is accomplished by staying down and swimming in a pool of pity.

It appears that's exactly what Chickenfry did over the weekend. She posted several photos of herself on what looks like a hiking trip surrounded by friends.

"So so so grateful to have such beautiful friends and family," she wrote on the post, which has more than 250,000 likes.

I'll also admit that I got a nice little chuckle out of her tagging her location as "Send Help." At least she appears to have a nice sense of humor as she comes roaring back.

Whiskey Riff also shared a screenshot from her story that was captioned, "Remember when I put my life on pause for a man, Forgive me I'm only human."

Another screenshot from her trip featured her jokingly writing, "I'm literally so fine besties, f*ck men and k!ll em all lmao."

While I'm sure some people will get offended by that, I'd suggest they take a deep breath and relax. She's clearly joking. No need to overanalyze the situation.

As for Zach Bryan, he seems to be moving on by not really addressing the situation at all after his original post. Will there be some new music inspired by the failed relationship? I'm sure there will be, and I can't wait to hear it. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and shoutout to Chickenfry for getting back out there. It's the only option she has.