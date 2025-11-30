Parents Storm Field, Coach Knocked Out In Wild Youth Football ‘Charity’ Brawl: WATCH

Is it really a youth football charity event during Thanksgiving Day weekend if there isn’t a brawl and one of the coaches isn’t on the receiving end of a knockout punch?

For those attending a youth football charity event at Central Valley High School in Shasta Lake, Calif., on Saturday, the answer is no. Words like "Thanksgiving" and "charity event" did not keep a brawl from taking place in the middle of a game.

A brawl where parents got involved, a kid working on the sidelines was punched, and a coach was reportedly knocked out. You know, entertainment for the whole family.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The local ABC affiliate, KRCR ABC 7, reports that police with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were called to the football field at 12:41 pm on Saturday for a report of a parent charging at a coach on the field.

According to witnesses, the brawl started after a player from a team in Reno, Nevada was tackled near the Central Valley sidelines. One of the Central Valley coaches "picked up the Reno player and pushed him back toward the field."

It very well could have been nothing at all. If you've been to any kind of youth sporting event, you know there are some people looking to make a big deal out of everything. On the flip side, there are also jerks who would absolutely shove a kid when given a chance.

Nothing Screams ‘Thanksgiving Charity Event’ Quite Like Parents Storming the Field to Fight

Having said that, there's a wide range of what could have actually taken place leading up to the altercation. Whatever the case may be, the player's father, who is an assistant coach for the Reno team, didn’t approve.

He ran across the field to confront the Central Valley coach and that's when all hell broke loose. Witnesses told police that the Reno coach attempted to throw a punch. He missed and hit a juvenile working the sidelines instead.

The juvenile reportedly wasn't injured. That didn’t matter to the parents who decided that they wanted to press charges for assault and child endangerment.

After the swing and miss at the coach, parents from both teams joined in on the action and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said there were several physical altercations taking place at the same time.

During the action, the Reno coach was punched by someone and "believed to have been briefly unconscious." The video of the brawl shows the chaos including the knockout punch, which appears to be of the sucker punch variety.

By the time the police arrived, many of the parents had already left. They don’t know who the person is that delivered the knockout blow, but investigators did interview several witnesses and have video of the brawl.

KRCR ABC 7 reports that the case will be sent to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for them to review for any potential charges.