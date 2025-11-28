Egg Bowl Delivers Black Friday Chaos With Break-In Allegations And A Bench-Clearing Brawl

The in-state rivalry lived up to its legacy

It's Black Friday, and unfortunately, these days, it's never like the Black Fridays of yesteryear. No fighting over merchandise, no bad blood, and saddest of all, no trampling.

Well, fortunately, the Egg Bowl gave us all of that and more with the best Black Friday brawl I can remember since the Nintendo Wii first came out.

For this year's edition of the long-running intra-state rivalry, the Mississippi State Bulldogs hosted Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium.

While the two programs are having very different levels of success this year — with the Bulldogs sitting at 5-6 going into this one and Ole Miss angling toward a College Football Playoff appearance — there's always going to be some bad blood.

Things boiled over with just under three-and-a-half minutes left to play as the two sides battled for a loose ball.

OutKick's own Trey Wallace was on hand for the game and had a great view of the aftermath as both sides returned to their sidelines after the melee.

Somehow, both teams came out of that without any ejections or even unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The officials are letting the boys play. How great is that?

I mean, it's not lunatics who camped out front of a Best Buy for seven days, throwing hands over Blu-ray players, but I'll take it!

And so will everyone else!

This year's Egg Bowl also comes with a side of off-field drama as rumors continue to swirl that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin could take a job at LSU or Florida.

And speaking of Kiffin, before the game he claimed that Mississippi State fans had broken into his team's locker room early in the morning, and even stole quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey.

The Egg Bowl has certainly delivered the goods this year.

Rivalry games just mean a whole heck of a lot more, don't they?