Parents Brawl In The Stands At A Youth Football Event

Football is back and with that comes the return of youth football and the inevitable brawl among parents in the stands. It happens every year and will continue for as long as there are overbearing parents who believe little Jimmy is destined to play in the NFL one day.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news here, but the chances that little Jimmy - who is obviously talented and a decent player for his age group - actually sniffs anything close to the NFL are very low. We're talking close to zero percent.

That doesn't mean, as a parent, you shouldn’t be supportive of little Jimmy and his football dream. What it does mean is that there's no reason to punch other parents with similar delusions about their own kid.

Somebody should have passed along that memo to parents in the stands at a youth football event in Salinas, California over the weekend. They couldn't help but greet the return of football at Rabobank Stadium last weekend with a brawl in the stands.

There were sucker punches dished out and complete chaos in the stands. Nobody was safe. Not even old ladies, as one video showed an older woman, who had apparently been fallen on, being carried out of the stands.

Those involved in the youth football brawl could face a lifetime ban

Despite a lot of footage from the brawl in the stands, no arrests have been made. But don't worry, the police are looking into the matter.

"This is a family event where families should be able to go and gather and cheer on their children. This type of conduct is completely unacceptable, and we are looking into this video," said Gabe Gonzalez of the Salinas police told KSBW.

"We need to figure out what occurred at this event so we can do a thorough investigation and hold those that were responsible for this accountable for their actions."

Unfortunately, none of the witnesses or the several people reportedly injured during the chaos have come forward. Snitches do get stitches, so that makes sense. In some cases, they may even be receiving more stitches depending on what end of a sucker punch they were on.

The youth football event was held by the Monterey Bay Youth Football League. They say that anyone identified could face anywhere from a year suspension up to a lifetime ban from the league.

"We are assisting our teams in getting that action against those individuals taken care of, and I can tell you, these people will be dealt with, and they will not be involved in Monterey Bay Youth Football League events in the future," said Corey Rocamora, compliance officer for the youth football league.

I'm sure this will be the last of the brawls in the stands for the Monterey Bay Youth Football League.