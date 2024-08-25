Officials End California HS Football Game in 3rd Quarter After Fights Break Out: VIDEO

A high school football game in California got shut down because one team took the meaning of the word "beatdown" a little too literally.

Central high school (CHS) played Justin Garza high school (JGHS) in a matchup last week, and was winning by a score of 40-0. That, by every metric, is a thorough beating, and JGHS’ frustration with the score boiled over in the third quarter.

In the middle of a punt return in the third quarter, one player from JGHS ripped off the helmet of a CHS lineman and started swinging it to strike the player, much like Myles Garrett did to Mason Rudolph in 2019.

Some of the coaches on hand immediately tried to break the fight up, which was the right thing to do. But that, unfortunately, did not stop the fists from flying. A player from JGHS tried to square up with another CHS player, and ended up striking a coach in the face. To make things worse, another JGHS player got involved, and hit another coach in the dome.

Here’s a clip of the second altercation.

Yikes, that certainly is not pretty!

After the scrum broke out, officials sent both teams to the locker rooms, and eventually decided that they should call the game because of the fight.

While I’m not saying that this JGHS should’ve been fine with the fact that they were losing by a lot, that by no means is an excuse to literally start punching the other team. These young men need to learn to control their emotions better and not turn football fields into boxing rings.