Young Blonde With Jerry Jones ID'd And We Have A New Star In Dallas

We've got a new star in Dallas, and it appears Jerry Jones has made the call to the bullpen.

I'd like everyone to meet Jessica Jane Farrow, a Dallas-based real estate manager at Vuori Clothing. Our newest internet star is currently making the rounds after taking a selfie with Jerry Jones over the holiday weekend.

The internet works fast, folks, and one perfectly-timed selfie can immediately launch you to stardom in ways you never dreamed of.

And that's what we have here. This below picture went viral, and the internet immediately went to work to find out who this chick was. About four seconds later, Jane Farrow was identified.

Nothing sinister going on here with Jerry Jones, don't worry!

Get ‘em, Jerry! That’s our man!

Now, let's get this straight right off the bat … Jerry was certainly NOT up to no good here. He's 82. He's happily married, by all accounts, to Eugenia "Gene" Jones. This is a simple ‘right place, right time’ situation for both Jerry and Jane.

Obviously, with all the Bill Belichick news as of late, this does make you think twice. Is Jerry following in Bill's footsteps? Is he on the Belichick Plan?

I don't think so. That's not a fair thing for us to say. This was superstar Jerry Jones taking a selfie with a real estate mogul who happens to be a smokeshow. And the internet ate it up. Of course they did. They always do.

Now, naturally, you all want more of Jane. I don't blame you. Unfortunately, she's quickly set her Instagram to private. A tale as old as time, really. Some folks want the spotlight. Lord knows Bill's girlfriend (fiancee?), Jordon Hudson does.

But Jane doesn't, and that's OK. The good news? While her Instagram is a no-go, she does have a handy-dandy link to all of her work, which includes plenty of #content for those who crave that sort of thing. My sources tell me you can dive in by clicking here, if you'd like. Up to you!

Anyway, I hope Jane sells some more of … whatever the hell she sells … with this newfound stardom. I hope Jerry and the Cowboys do well this season, because it's more fun when they do.

And, most importantly, I hope everyone has a great Memorial Day!