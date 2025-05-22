You'll Never Believe The Disgusting Answer Rep. Ilhan Omar Gave When Asked About Israeli Shootings

The most insufferable politician in America – and buddy, that is quite the title given the state of the Democratic Party right now – was back to saying tone-deaf things this morning.

Actually, scratch that. She said nothing. Which, frankly, was even worse.

Let's go ahead and check in with Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar , a member of the insanely stupid and progressive "Squad" in Congress, who was asked by Fox News this morning about her thoughts on Wednesday's disgusting murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers.

Ilhan … thoughts?

This is who we're up against

"I'm gonna go for now."

I mean, what are we doing here? What a witch. What a disgusting human. This is what I mean when I say the Dems do not care at all. They don't give a crap about you, me, or anyone in this country.

They care about virtue-signaling and gaslighting and being as progressive as humanely possible. If something doesn't fit their narrative, then they run away and hide like the cowards they truly are.

These are the people we're up against, though. Morons like Ilhan Omar, who refuse to condemn the murders of Jews on American soil.

Like, these two people were gunned down in the street by someone who later yelled "Free Palestine," and Omar couldn't muster up the nuts to at least say, ‘I don’t know all the facts, but what happened was unacceptable.'

That's literally the least she could've said, but she couldn't even bring herself to do that. Again, these are the folks we're dealing with right now in this country. It's certainly gotten better since Trump's been back in office, but we still have work to do.

And that's why we keep writing about these wackos. I don't want to give Ilhan Omar one single paragraph of my time. I hate it. But if you give these lunatics an inch, they'll take a mile. So, we'll keep exposing their hypocrisy day in and day out, until they eventually just go away.

They hate it here so much, they're BOUND to just up and leave one day, right?

God, I can't wait. What a great day that'll be!

Until then, we'll keep pointing out how delusional they are, and how disgusting they act on a daily basis.

It's the least we can do – which is more than Omar did this morning when asked about the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers.