Nasty Ilhan Omar Shares Vulgar Message After Embarrassing Behavior Caught On Camera

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar continues to use some nasty language.

The Congresswoman from Minnesota went viral Thursday when she was caught on video telling a Daily Caller News Foundation reporter to "f*ck off."

What sparked her inappropriate language?

She was simply asked if more Democrats should travel to El Salvador to advocate for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia - a deported man facing allegations of being an MS-13 gang member. A simple yes or now would have sufficed.

*RELATED: Ilhan Omar Caught On Camera Saying Nasty Word To Reporter, Embarrasses Herself: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Ilhan Omar doubles down on inappropriate language.

Instead, she decided to take things to a different level, and she's absolutely not apologizing for her conduct.

"I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f*ck off," Omar tweeted Thursday afternoon after the troubling footage went viral.

Way to keep it classy, Ilhan.

As you'd expect, people weren't overly impressed with her comment and infatuation with dropping the f-bomb.

I'm certainly not a prude when it comes to language. I've been known to swear like a sailor, especially when the Badgers are losing football games.

The difference is I'm in the content trenches. I'm not an elected official with the power to make laws, and I'm not tasked with representing a congressional district.

Do we all understand the difference? Elected leaders are supposed to hold themselves to a higher standard. They're, by definition of being elected to office, responsible for conducting themselves with a certain level of decorum.

Don't get me wrong. A well-timed f-bomb can be entertaining, but there's a time and a place for everything. Telling a reporter to "f*ck off" over a legitimate question is absurd.

Democrats only have themselves to blame for the Abrego Garcia disaster. The Democrats have decided to turn the man into a martyr. That opens them up to legitimate questions.

Instead of just answering, the Congresswoman from Minnesota chose to launch a vulgar attack. It's a comically stupid decision and a self-inflicted wound.

The good news is this kind of conduct is a gift to Republicans, and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Omar's comments in upcoming ads. Republicans would be stupid to ignore it, and I have complete confidence they won't. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.