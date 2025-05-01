Ilhan Omar Caught On Camera Saying Nasty Word To Reporter, Embarrasses Herself: WATCH

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar had a nasty exchange with a reporter over a simple question.

The Democrat Congresswoman from Minnesota is one of the most insufferable people in politics. She's the worst.

Below are some of her big hits:

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has a long history of saying stupid things. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar cusses out reporter.

Well, she has another embarrassing moment to add to the list. She was asked a simple question about Democrats making Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia a political talking point, and it didn't go well.

"I think you should f*ck off," Omar told Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Myles Morell when asked if more Democrats should travel to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia.

Garcia was removed from the country by the Trump administration and is facing allegations he's a member of MS-13.

You can watch Omar's vulgar language in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tough look for Omar. It was a very simple question. All Morell asked was if more Democrats should go to El Salvador to advocate for someone the Trump administration doesn't want in the country.

It's also a very fair question, seeing as how Democrats have made Abrego Garcia's deportation a major issue.

Instead of answering with a simple yes or no or giving a nuanced take, she decided to tell the young reporter to "f*ck off."

Very mature. Very classy language from an elected official.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was captured on video telling a reporter to "f*ck off." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

What do you think of Omar's conduct? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

