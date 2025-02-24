Nasty Ilhan Omar Smears Americans With Enraging Insult: WATCH

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar continues to prove she is not afraid to say very stupid things.

The liberal Democrat from Minnesota (originally from Somalia) has a long history of smearing people she doesn't agree with and even attacking American heroes who fought to save her people from a genocide.

Her last few weeks have certainly been something to behold. She attacked the American military, arguing it doesn't keep us safe, and that comment looks smart and rational when compared to her latest rant.

Ilhan Omar attacks Americans as idiots.

What's something a politician should never do if they want to remain in power? Probably attack voters as morons and idiots, but that's exactly what she did during a recent interview.

"I'm at the point where it has become really hard to have an intellectual debate with any of these people because the level of stupidity that they are displaying every single day is, frankly, embarrassing. Not just in Congress, but as Americans. And the fact that these people are allowed to say just the most ridiculous things tells you that the dumbing of the United States has arrived because how else do we get a Trump presidency again," Omar said during an interview with Medhi Hasan.

That's right, folks. Ilhan Omar thinks the fact Donald Trump is President again is a sign that Americans are idiots. You can watch her idiotic comments in the video below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take much time at all for people to come in and hammer Omar for her truly idiotic comments. It's nice to see the internet rally around crushing one person.

Do the Democrats want to see Republicans keep the White House for the next two or three decades? If so, they should continue running their current plays.

I can't imagine a better motivating tactic to make sure you lose than calling the country dumb and full of idiots.

Add in the fact she suggested people are "allowed" to say whatever they want, and this is a free ad for Republicans.

What do you think of her stupid comments? Feel free to fire away with your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I definitely want to hear them. My guess is many of you will agree with my assessment of the situation.