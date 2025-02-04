Ilhan Omar's Disgusting Anti-Military Comment Will Enrage You: WATCH

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a gross comment about the military Monday.

Omar has a long history of being detached from reality, and given the fact she came to America as an asylum seeker from the Somalian genocide, you'd think she'd be the most pro-USA person on the planet.

You'd be wrong.

We now have another item to add to the list of stupid things she's said. Apparently, the Democrat politician doesn't think the military's interactions with people keep us safe.

Ilhan Omar slams the military.

"I lived in a refugee camp for four years as a child surviving civil war. It is the essential programs that USAID provided that kept my family and I fed and safe. It is the resources that so many people around the world rely on, and it is our soft power. Oftentimes people interact with our country through the military. That does not create love for us, and it certainly does not keep us safe. When the world interacts with Americans through programs that provide essential need, they get to see the heart and compassion of the American people," the Congresswoman from Minnesota said Monday during a rally protesting the handling of USAID, according to RealClearPolitics.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard to believe this is real for one very simple reason:

It was the United States who led the charge in Somalia to stop the genocide and murder of innocent civilians.

Eighteen Americans made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu - commonly known as Black Hawk Down.

Army Rangers and Delta Force operators fought a city cut loose against them to protect people that didn't even speak the same language.

Was anyone else coming to safe Omar's family from the civil war and genocide? No. It was American men in the United States military.

In what world does she think our military doesn't keep people safe? If it weren't for the intervention in Somalia, it's possible hundreds more thousands would have died.

What about in WWII? Who did the world call on when it was time to free Europe from the Nazis and free the Pacific from the Japanese?

Again, it was the American military. When it comes time to defend innocent life and smack bad guys, there's no military on the planet capable of doing what the United States armed forces can do.

Anyone who thinks the military doesn't keep us safe is free to pick up a rifle and show everyone how to do it better. Until then, keep the nonsense to yourself. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.