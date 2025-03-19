If You Thought Alec Baldwin Was A Scumbag, Wait Till You See What His Miserable Wife Just Did

Alec Baldwin's wife has done the impossible: She's made us feel bad for miserable, awful, scumbag Alec Baldwin.

I didn't think it was possible. I really didn't. Society turned on Alec years ago with that pesky gun incident, and he's never recovered. That's a tough thing to come back from, if you think about it. Now, to be fair, I think Alec was dealt a tough hand in that situation.

It's not every day you accidentally shoot someone on a movie set. That's a rough day at the office. Tough to point fingers when that happens, and the case was eventually dismissed. Now, is Baldwin a miserable creature otherwise? Sure. He's your typical Trump-hating Lib who lost touch with reality years ago.

BUT, that doesn't change the fact that his wife, Hilaria, may be the single-worst person in America. Makes Alec look like Jesus Christ.

I mean, just roll this damn tape and try not to give Alec a virtual ‘hang in there, sport’ while watching:

Tough look here for Alec Baldwin

My God. It's painful. What a witch. She should be on The View. They'd love her over there.

It's almost so uncomfortable, you'd think it was a skit. An act. A bit. But I don't think it was. I think this was Hilaria's dark side coming out in public. I have no clue who this chick is, how she normally acts, and if she's really a scumbag off-camera.

But she doesn't come out smelling great after those 12 seconds. Again, whenever society capes up for Alec Baldwin, you know you've really forced our hand.

We HATE Alec Baldwin. Hate him. Look at this video from just a few weeks ago:

See? We hate him. Everybody does. But this wife of his? Yikes. Maybe Alec aint' so bad after all.

PS: that video? Hilarious. Kind of a dick move to just bombard someone on the street, but also, funny. I also don't blame Alec for losing his mind on this dude, either. I'd do the same thing.

Between that incident and miserable wife Hilaria putting his balls in a blender, I'm starting to empathize more and more with Alec. Hell, maybe I'm a fan again? Who knows? 30 Rock was funny back in the day, you know. A little overrated, but still funny.

Anyway, this chick is the worst and every dude in America knows how Alec felt in that moment. We've all been there. Nothing you can do about it besides take it on the chin, put on a brave face, and hope to God nobody saw.

Unfortunately for poor Alec, literally everyone did.

Chin up, sport.