Alec Baldwin Caught On Video Making Disgusting Death Threat To Comedian: WATCH

Alec Baldwin needs to relax and not threaten people he doesn't find funny.

The famous actor has a history of losing his temper, and he also accidentally shot and killed a woman on the set of "Rust."

His involuntary manslaughter case in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins was eventually dismissed in July 2024.

Alec Baldwin threatens comedian.

You'd think, given how many negative situations he's been in, that he'd try to lay low and not blow his lid. Well, if that's what you thought, you'd be wrong.

He decided to tell a comedian he'd snap his neck if cameras weren't around. Snapping someone's neck is a quick way to kill them.

Popular comedian Jason Scoop is famous for his Trump impressions and trolling liberals. Politics aside, his impression is spot on and the man is legit funny….just not to Alec Baldwin!

"If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f*cking neck and break your f*cking neck. You know that, don't you," Baldwin was caught on camera telling the comedian during an exchange in the street near a vehicle the actor was exiting.

You can watch the incredibly intense argument below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a bad look for Baldwin. First off, being on a street or a sidewalk is public property. As long as you're not breaking the law, you're generally allowed to be on any street or sidewalk you want.

Baldwin doesn't have a right to tell anyone to leave a public area. He also *DEFINITELY* doesn't have the right to say he'd kill someone if cameras weren't filming.

That's unhinged behavior. Add in his history, and it's mind-boggling he thought this was appropriate. Is snapping the neck of someone trolling you now appropriate?

Furthermore, you also have to chuckle at this fake tough guy New Yorker act. Alec Baldwin is an actor. He reads lines off a page for money. He's an entertainer.

He's not some pipehitter operator. The "30 Rock" star isn't a tough guy. Not even a little bit, and making threats doesn't make you some big bad alpha male.

Threatening a comedian makes you look pathetic. Baldwin could have chuckled, told the guy to kick rocks, and everyone would have moved on. Instead, he decided to escalate the situation and make himself look pathetic in the process.

Not great, Alec!

Take a deep breath and relax. It's not that serious. It's comedy. Learn to laugh or walk away. I guess Baldwin never learned that lesson while learning how to be a tough guy. Tough look! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.