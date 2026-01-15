You Will Never Guess What Oprah Winfrey Is Blaming Her Obesity On

Breaking news: It was NOT Oprah Winfrey's fault she was once fat and obese. Or is it fat OR obese? Can you be both? I don't know how it works – and I used to be a fat/obese kid!

Anyway, Oprah used to be one of those things, but she's now claiming it was never her fault. Nope. You ready for this one? You sitting down?

It was the noises inside her head – coming from the "obese gene" – that forced her to force food down her gullet all those years.

The noises!

This is an all-timer from Oprah

"You don't overeat and become obese. Obesity causes you to overeat. Obesity causes you to have all of that food noise."

My God. Amazing. 10/10. No notes. Perfection. "This ad brought to you by Big Pharma!"

The Libs have done a ton of gaslighting and grifting over the years. Trust me, I write about at least one instance a day at this point. Yet, somehow, Oprah may have just topped ‘em all. This is an all-timer.

Blaming your fatness on the food noises inside your head? That’s called zigging while the others zag. 3-D chess.

The food noises made Oprah balloon up to 237 pounds, as she told People Magazine late last year. And, of course, it was the GLP-1 weight loss medication that made her come back down. Because it was never her fault. She couldn't control what she ate.

Her hands, apparently, had a mind of their own. They did what they wanted. They made what they wanted. They dragged her to the pantry and forced themselves down a Pringles can.

And there was nothing she could do. She was helpless. The food noises told her NOT to mix in a salad every once in a while. They would not let her go on a run a couple times a week. They were defiant in that. It was non-negotiable.

Amazing. I wish I would've known this years ago! I go on a diet once a year, usually after the Super Bowl. I spend all fall watching football and downing Busch Lights all weekend. I eat like a slob during the holidays. I enjoy the playoffs.

And then, it's time to kick it into gear. I cut out carbs for about three months, run three times a week, and pretty much just eat meat (grass fed like a MAN) and veggies. By about mid-April, I'm back to my playing weight. It's really not hard.

But, not as easy as just blaming the food noises in my head and taking a pill every day. Much easier.

Incredible.