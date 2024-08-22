Oprah Winfrey's Gaslighting Racism Claims Set Social Media On Fire

Yes, somehow, the DNC is still going on. Seriously. This thing has a runtime longer than your typical Game of Thrones episode. It's insane.

Now, I know none of you watched Oprah Winfrey speak last night – mainly because, for some ungodly reason, nobody even starts talking until like 11 p.m. Do you know the amount of things the average person would rather be doing at 11 p.m. instead of watching the Democratic National Convention? It has to be an absurdly high number.

Sleep, of course, is No. 1. But anyway, that's not why we're here.

We're here because Oprah Winfrey, who is worth $3 billion, went on stage last night and actually told the crowd about how racist America is, and how bad the … INCOME INEQUALITY … has been for her over the past four decades.

Income. Inequality.

Oprah Winfrey has had a tough life.

I mean, my God. They really don't give a crap, do they? They just lie and lie and lie through their rich, elitist teeth, and assume we're all just peasants who will buy whatever nonsense comes out.

It's impressive, really. Oprah Winfrey – who is arguably the most successful media personality/talk show host of all time – actually just cried racism. Oprah!!!!!

If Oprah Winfrey has been on the receiving end of income inequality, please, sign me the hell up! OutKick, I'm begging you, please let me experience it, too. Same with you, FOX.

I want all the income inequality ya got. Just pour it all over me. I want to drown in it.

What a load of nonsense. I can't believe we're still talking about Oprah in 2024, but here we are. Between the Obamas on Tuesday and Oprah last night, the Dems really do have all the talking points covered thus far.

Again, it all happens at 11 p.m. eastern, so nobody actually watches, but they have them covered nonetheless.

OK, let's quickly get a pulse of how Americans are feeling today: