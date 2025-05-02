'Yellowstone' Fans Hit With Devastating News About Potential Different Ending: DETAILS

It turns out "Yellowstone" fans were supposed to get a lot more of the story before the show's ending.

The hit neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024 after five seasons.

Sheridan's epic series was embroiled with issues down the stretch. Kevin Costner ended up leaving the show before its ending, and the situation was definitely not a fun time.

The fifth and final season ended up being split into two parts. Part A ended January 1, 2023, and would mark Costner's final episode. Part B premiered November 10, 2024. Not only was there a long wait for the show to return, but it then wrapped up with just six episodes.

It turns out that was never the plan.

"Yellowstone" was supposed to last several more seasons.

It was always believed there was supposed to be a lot more to the story of the Duttons than the ending fans received. Let's be honest, no matter your thoughts on the finale, the final six episodes certainly felt a bit rushed.

Now, fans have confirmation that wasn't originally supposed to be the case. The show "ended about three seasons before Sheridan had hoped because of a conflict with Costner," according to a lengthy profile released by Bloomberg.

That means fans were supposed to get eight seasons of the show. Not five.

The revelation begs one simple question. What would have been different if Costner hadn't left the show? What could Sheridan have done differently? How much more complex would the story have gotten?

We'll never know the answer to any of those questions. Fans are left with the ending we received. To be honest, I doubt the final moments would have been different, but the way it all would have played out certainly would have been.

John Dutton was always going to die. That was obvious from the start. It would have made zero sense for him to get a happy ending. Yet, I'm sure it wouldn't have been nearly as rushed if it'd played out over three more seasons instead of six final episodes.

I almost wish I didn't even know this update because now we're all left wondering what could have been. Sometimes, it's best to just let sleeping dogs lie.

The good news is Bloomberg reported that fans will return to the universe of the Duttons soon enough. The spin-off focused on Rip and Beth is coming out in the fall, and the spin-off focused on Kayce is "coming to CBS in 2026," according to the same report.

There's also another prequel - "1944" - happening, but there's no clear timeline for when it will arrive.

What do you think about the "Yellowstone" ending and knowing it could have been different over the course of three extra seasons? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.