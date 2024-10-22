'Yellowstone' Trailer Previews Dark And Violent Return: WATCH

The official trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5B is finally out.

Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the official look at the show's final episodes. There have been some tiny bits of previews here and there, but information and inside looks have been very limited.

The biggest news was the ending allegedly leaking online. You can read the alleged leak here.

"Yellowstone" season 5B trailer released

The official trailer for the return of the neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan was released Tuesday morning, and features some footage from the upcoming episodes.

It also features a surprising amount of Kevin Costner. That's guaranteed to spin up more speculation the man who plays John Dutton might make a surprise return.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I think it looks very engaging, dark, sinister and violent. Will Kayce form a solid alliance with Rainwater and his people over Beth or Jamie?

Where will he fall when it comes to war between his sister and adopted brother? Luke Grimes hinted characters were going to be brought back together, but didn't say much more than that. Kayce picking a side should be a major arc in the final episodes.

"Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes teased an ending nobody will see coming. What did he say? When does the series return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

The official trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5B is finally out. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Also, I'm surprised by how much Costner was featured in the trailer. It's all old footage from previous seasons, but it's a sign Sheridan plans on having John Dutton still play a major role in the final episodes.

How is that possible without Costner returning? The only option is he's killed off or suffers some kind of medical incident that puts him in a coma where the character can be discussed but doesn't need to be seen.

The amount of Costner in the trailer is without a doubt going to stir up plenty of intrigue and debate online. That much I can guarantee you.

"Yellowstone" (Credit: Paramount Network)

"Yellowstone" season 5B trailer features a lot of Kevin Costner as John Dutton. (Credit: Paramount Network)

You can catch the start of season 5B November 10th on the Paramount Network. There's no doubt I'll be watching. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

