'Yellowstone' Star Teases Major Plot Development In Final Episodes

Will Kayce Dutton have to pick a side in the final episodes of "Yellowstone"?

The hit neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan returns for the start of season 5B and its final episodes November 10th.

It's one of the most hyped returns in modern TV history, despite the ending allegedly already leaking online. You can read the leak here.

Luke Grimes, the man responsible for playing Kayce Dutton, already claimed the ending won't be anything fans see coming. Now, he's added a little more intrigue by indicating a collision between multiple characters.

Luke Grimes teases "Yellowstone" characters colliding.

One of the simple realities of "Yellowstone" over the past couple seasons is that Kayce has had an arc that has seen little to no overlap with Beth and Jamie. With the latter two on a warpath with each other, will Kayce be brought into the fold? It sounds like that's exactly what will happen.

Grimes told CinemaBlend the following when discussing the following when discussing the final episodes:

"And you're sort of seeing like can and these siblings, you know, in the face of adversity and without a certain paternal figure, are they able to do this on their own? So we all have to sort of join many forces [and] come together. I mean, clearly, there's the stuff going on with Jamie and Beth that Kayce is sort of unaware of, but becomes a lot more aware of in this final season. So yeah, I think it's just exciting to see all those energies sort of collide and finally come together."

So, can we lock in Jamie, Beth, Kayce and obviously Rip all being a part of whatever final showdown is looming on the horizon?

It wouldn't make much sense for Taylor Sheridan to not include the youngest Dutton son, and there's a big reason why.

Remember, Kayce has long been Jamie's biggest ally, and he's the only one who has treated him well. Is there a chance Kayce could swing the odds in the favor of his adopted brother, or will he side with Beth and Rip?

It's a very tough call, but the fact he indicated his character's arc will come back in line with the other major stars is a bit of an unexpected and positive development.

For what it's worth, I've long said I expect Kayce, Tate and Monica to all survive. Will I turn out to be correct? We'll find out starting November 10th. Hit me with your favorite "Yellowstone" theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.