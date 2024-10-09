'Yellowstone' Star Teases Crazy Ending With Intriguing Comments

It sounds like "Yellowstone" fans have no idea what's coming when the series returns.

Season 5B of the hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan premieres November 10th, and as a big fan, I truly can't wait.

Even the ending allegedly leaking online (you can read it here), hasn't slowed down or stopped my excitement for what kind of conclusion we will get.

Luke Grimes previews ‘Yellowstone’ ending

Well, it sounds like fans truly don't know what's on the way in the final episodes of the series, judging by some comments from star Luke Grimes.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton told Newsweek the following when discussing what's coming:

"I think true to Yellowstone's form, [viewers] won't be able to see it coming. I feel like that's the kind of beauty of Taylor's [Sheridan] writing and it's always so surprising. It's never what you thought it was going to be. But I think everyone will be really satisfied with, you know, if I would have tried to come up with an ending, I never would have come up with this one, but it's the perfect one. Because I'm clearly not a writer and even if I was, it would not be as good as Taylor. But yeah, I think it'll just be very satisfying because it's, I mean, that's what you want. That's what you want. And the ending of a great show is something unpredictable and satisfying."

A couple of observations. First, Grimes saying we're not going to see it coming makes me wonder if the leaked ending that went mega-viral is all there is or if there's more to it.

The leaked ending (I won't spoil it here) is exactly what I think fans have been expecting in terms of who lives and who dies of the core characters.

In fact, if you asked any committed viewer, I'd speculate they'd more or less nail the ending as described in the leak.

So, what won't viewers be able to see coming? Is Kevin Costner going to make a surprising turn? Will a character people believe will survive going to die?

It has to be something big in order for fans to not "be able to see it coming."

