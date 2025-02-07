'Yellowstone' Fans Rage With Anger About One Major Issue: REACTIONS

"Yellowstone" fans still have plenty to say about the show long after it ended.

The legendary neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024 after five seasons.

The ending divided fans. Some loved it. Others hated it. Personally, I enjoyed it, but I understand why opinions vary.

People invested more than six years of their lives into the show. That's going to draw a lot of emotional reactions. Well, it turns out people are still debating it long after its conclusion.

"Yellowstone" fans rage against a prominent character.

Well, people expecting fans to just move on and focus on something else should have known better. "Yellowstone" fans are as committed as they come, and that includes debating the series into 2025.

A fan took to Reddit after binge watching the show with one complaint many will probably agree with:

The existence of Beth.

"Beth is the worst person I have ever seen on TV. She is so hateful and toxic and I don’t see any appeal in watching a spinoff about her and Rip," the Reddit user wrote. There's been a lot of chatter that Beth and Rip will have a spinoff, but it's never been officially confirmed by Sheridan or a network.

Were fans in agreement? Well, let's not wait any longer before diving in. Check out the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

The fatal flaw of the show is that they didn’t make Beth more believable, instead went crazy bath*t. They could’ve made her a badass, but still a normal human. Instead they made her a joke.

I agree. I wanted to like her because she was emotionally damaged and was just trying to survive, but she was such a psychopath that it was impossible to like her.

The amount of people on social media who say sh*t like "Beth Dutton is my spirit animal" or something is frankly, alarming.

I have high hopes that the Rip/Beth spinoff is someone with common sense investigating the fact that Rip and Beth are psychopaths, serial killers, kidnapping fraudsters.

She was fun to watch the first 3 seasons, but the stupid improbable reason they gave for her hatred of Jaime, her lack of character development and John realizing she’s the only one of his children he can 100% get to do what he wants ruin her later on. She’s just a bully with the right last name and money and nothing else, and the cringiest one liners, but at least she could make you chuckle. By season 4 and then the terrible finale as a viewer she’s infuriating. The spin off is for the fans who want a man like Rip who will put up with crazy but joke’s on them, without John and Jaime to drive her to her limits there’s nothing of substance about Beth.

I hate Beth with a passion. Especially here face expressions and mannerisms

She’s right up there with Voldemort if he had boobs in terms of hateful and toxic

I've been binging it over the last few weeks and have 2 episodes left and I agree, she is one of the worst characters I've ever seen on TV as well

Thank you for saying it! I drug myself through the last season because I had to see how it ended but I honestly hated all of the main characters. Especially Beth and Rip. So hateful and sh*tty. Jimmy and Teeter were the only people I liked.

I must have the worst timing, because every time I walked in when my wife was watching the show, Beth was either beating someone up, getting beaten up, or talking mad sh*t to someone with no profanity filter. The first time I saw her, I said "Oh, she's awful", and my wife said "No, she's the best". Needless to say, I've watched way less Yellowstone than she has.

I don’t get it. She’s the main reason I watched the show. Without her it wouldn’t have been 1/3 as successful.

Yeah. Jaime is legit the victim of a crazed band of murderers.

Beth = B*tch

Women that love Beth are the same red flag as guys whose favourite movies are Fight Club or American Psycho.

She is so gross. I agree. What a hateful character. I mean just a nasty human.

I love her

Beth is a Tony Soprano like figure, highly entertaining, you even root for her at times, but at her core she is a massive, massive piece of sh*t. She deserved the same ending Tony got, but TS didn't have the balls.

I agree Beth was a little over the top, but man did I love her.

She just needed a good attitude adjustment.

I like Beth but hated how the Jamie storyline went

My thoughts, exactly. I quite enjoyed the show, but there’s no doubt they went overboard with Beth and making her quite insufferable.

Yep. Worst character on the show. Was so annoying and hoped she would get whacked

Everyone in this sub hating on Beth but you know ur gonna binge every damn episode of her spinoff lol smh

I like Beth I think she is cool

Oh I love her

I hated Beth in the beginning and felt sad for Jamie, but ended up loving Beth and feel nothing for Jamie - just as the writers intention, I guess.

If they do get a spinoff, I sincerely pray on her downfall

The fact that people are this fired up about the show and a main character *AFTER* it ended is a sign that Taylor Sheridan did a good job.

It's hard to get people to care about anything. There are a million different options out there when it comes to entertainment.

You really have to move the needle in order to generate attention, and that's what Sheridan did with "Yellowstone."

As for whether Beth is a horrible character, the answer is pretty obvious:

Yes.

She's a terrible person, and that's the point. She's not supposed to be an angel or someone easy to cheer for. The lone Dutton daughter is an emotionally stunted and shattered human. She takes that out on everyone around her. It's like a grenade's blast radius.

What are your thoughts on the series ending and all the characters? Hit me up with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.