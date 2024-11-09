'Yellowstone' Star Appears To Reveal Major Kevin Costner Spoiler: VIDEO

It sounds like John Dutton is absolutely going to be killed off on "Yellowstone."

The hit neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan returns Sunday night on the Paramount Network for the start of season 5B.

It's been nearly two years since the show went on hiatus, and fans can't wait to see the final episodes. The alleged ending leaked online (you can read the leaked alleged ending here), but that hasn't slowed down the hype train. Not even a little bit.

People are ready to roll.

Luke Grimes shines light on show's story arc without Kevin Costner.

One of the biggest questions fans have is how Sheridan will write John Dutton's conclusion now that Kevin Costner is no longer on the show. It's been made clear the Dutton patriarch will play a role in the final episodes, despite Costner not being around.

I've long predicted John Dutton will be killed off-screen and that sets up whatever events are set to unfold. "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes pretty much straight up said that's exactly what will happen.

Grimes said the following during an interview with ExtraTV when asked about how the show will proceed without Costner:

"I can see why people can be worried about how do you just let a character like that go away. I think the thing to remember there is this show was always going to be about at some point you're going to lose the patriarch. That's how life works. The rock is going to go away, and now it's just the kids and can they keep this ranch going. You know, that's where we're going to have to find ourselves. It was always headed that way, and the way Taylor wrote it, you won't miss a beat. You won't feel it was going to be any other way."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Translation: John Dutton will die.

I'm not sure how anyone could interpret his comments any other way than John Dutton is 100% going to die. Grimes straight up said the patriarch is gone just like in real life.

Patriarchs in real life don't disappear by going on long camping trips. They die and then it's up to their heirs to figure out what to do.

Plus, Grimes noted that it was always going to be this way. It's been clear from the start of "Yellowstone" that John Dutton was going to always have to die.

I'm not sure Taylor Sheridan wanted this info out there, but too late now. Grimes appears to have confirmed what we all knew was coming. Good news is we'll find out starting Sunday. Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.