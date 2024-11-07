'Yellowstone' Director Shares Major Clue About Final Episodes

John Dutton will still have a significant role in the final episodes of "Yellowstone."

The hit neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan returns this weekend, and excitement is through the roof.

The alleged ending already leaked online (you can read the alleged leaked ending here), but that hasn't slowed down the hype. Different theories and predictions are flying all over the web.

John Dutton will have a role in final "Yellowstone" episodes.

One of the biggest questions fans have is who the absence of Kevin Costner will be handled. Costner's John Dutton character is featured heavily in the trailer and promos. Yet, the face of the series is long gone and he's not walking back through the "Yellowstone" door.

Will the Dutton patriarch still be a factor in the final episodes? Director Christina Voros says the answer to that question is yes.

"His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! (Laughs) But I think the reason people are wondering, ‘Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?’ is because he is the patriarch and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central," Voros told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing how Costner's absence will be handled.

Season 5B has a total of six episodes, and that's not a lot of time to wrap up the saga of the Duttons. How exactly will John Dutton still have a role if Kevin Costner is gone?

My best guess is that there's an off-screen death that then sparks a huge war between Beth and Kayce. Remember, season five went on break with each making decisions to kill the other.

There needs to be something to light the fuse. Sheridan killing John Dutton off-screen and then having it discussed constantly would be a way to make sure the leader of the Dutton clan stays relevant in the final six episodes.

You can catch the premiere of season 5B this Sunday on the Paramount Network. It should be a very fun time. Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.