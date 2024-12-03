'Yellowstone' Fans Incredibly Confused By Subtle Detail

"Yellowstone" fans are confused by some language used at the end of the latest episode.

The 12th episode of season five of the hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan aired this past Sunday (read my full recap and review here), and there are now only two episodes left in the epic saga.

Or, that's what people have been led to believe. However, people were hit with a bit of a curveball Sunday when the promo for this week's episode referred to a "season finale" - not a series finale.

The finale episode of a series is also referred to as the "series finale." A season finale is what happens when there's another season on the way.

*READ THE ALLEGED LEAKED "YELLOWSTONE" ENDING HERE.*

"Yellowstone" fans confused by season finale language.

I wasn't the only one who noticed the language in the promo at the end of Sunday's episode. People took to Reddit also very confused about what's happening and the state of the series.

Take a look at some comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I think they accomplished their goal of getting people asking questions and intrigued. The show is over, as obvious by the horrible dgaf writing this season. Yes, its the season finale and the series finale.

One episode left until there's one episode left.

I love the nonsense hype "THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE!" meaning the one before the last one

I think they should just sell it all and the show should end with Rip and Beth trying to buy one of those comedically small apartments in New York. "This unit doesn't have a stove and the showers/washroom is down the hallway!"

According to wikipedia there's 2 episodes remaining (ep 13 and 14). but if they said season finale that means another is coming. And why wouldn't it? It's one of the most popular tv series and a lot still to resolve. I hate waiting 2 years for 6 episodes though, who though this is a good strategy

Show ends on December 15th. One episode left before finale.

There are reports that Beth and Rip may be in Season 6, who knows if that's in Montana or move to Texas.

Beth and Rip not being killed is the bullsh*t writing I would expect from this show. Complete joke.

There is a possibility of season 6 depending on ratings.. so many posts on this already

Let’s all watch and find out together

Season 6 - Kaycee wants nothing to do with the ranch so he let's Beth have it. Beth and Rip try to keep the ranch afloat and that will be the new struggle.

I asked the same thing last night in the episode chat. I find it hard to believe it was just an error.

I think they're just leaving their options open.

Could be they are going to pivot to new characters, new location but keep the same name since it has a built in following to pull people in. That would make this not a "series" finale I suppose.

Such a mess

This is GOT level season finale sh*t. Awful in every way.

The reason the situation is so intriguing is because a "Yellowstone" recently hinted that the show might not be done, but that the future was too secret to discuss.

"I think this last batch of episodes leads us to the end of an era. It’s impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come. But I think [co-creator and writer] Taylor [Sheridan] has managed to — and I’m really not sure how he’s done it, I think it’s sort of masterful — bring the ending to something that feels both shocking and fated at the same time. You need to get to the end of the story to fully understand everything that has come before," Christina Alexandra Voros told Variety during a recent interview.

That certainly sounds like the door for more of the Duttons' story to be told is wide open. Add in the fact "season finale" was used over "series finale" Sunday night and it's not hard to understand why people seemingly have no idea what's going on.

I guess we'll find out soon enough after the upcoming two episodes air. Do you have a theory on the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.